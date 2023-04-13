Muslim students host community Iftar at Laurel Heights Secondary School

Muslim students at a Waterloo high school invited the community to come together for a meal and to enjoy each other's company Wednesday evening.

Iftar is the evening meal eaten by Muslims after the sun has gone down during Ramadan.

The second annual community Iftar was hosted at Laurel Heights Secondary School, sponsored by a number of local restaurants, and organized by the school's Muslim Students' Association.

"We just want to bring the community together, have even non-Muslims come together, learn more about island, and learn more about what the moth of Ramadan is about," one organizer said.

The association says around 200 people attended.