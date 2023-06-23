Musicians gather to honour late Gordon Lightfoot in Guelph concert
A heartfelt concert was held in Guelph on Thursday night to pay tribute to musician Gordon Lightfoot, who passed away on May 1st.
Organized by James Gordon and held at Harcourt Memorial United Church, the event, known as "Minstrel of the Dawn," featured a lineup of local artists.
The concert aimed to celebrate Lightfoot's remarkable musical legacy and honour his contributions to the industry.
In a show of solidarity and support, the proceeds from the event will be directed towards assisting a village facing a crisis in the Congo.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
With the fate of Titanic-bound submersible clear, focus turns to cause of the fatal implosion
The search for a missing Titanic-bound submersible has become an investigation and salvage mission that will take an indefinite amount of time, officials said, as tributes from around the world poured in for the five people killed when the vessel imploded deep in the North Atlantic.
Titanic submersible suffered 'catastrophic implosion,' killing 5: U.S. Coast Guard
Debris from the missing submersible Titan was found Thursday by a remotely operated underwater vehicle. All five people who were in the sub are presumed dead.
Many young Canadians in the 'grey zone' when it comes to kidney function. Here's what that means for their health
A new study is suggesting a number of younger Canadians could be at risk of developing adverse health conditions due to poor kidney function.
Honda recalls nearly 1.2M U.S. vehicles because rear camera image may not appear on dashboard screen
Honda is recalling nearly 1.2 million vehicles in the U.S. because the rear view camera image may not appear on the dashboard screen.
Foreign firefighters fight flames, fatigue and get 'eaten alive' by mosquitoes
For some other firefighters, their trip to Canada has yielded a front-row view to infernos of a magnitude few of them had ever seen.
Movie reviews: The mannered obtuseness of Wes Anderson's 'Asteroid City'
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Asteroid City,' 'No Hard Feelings' and 'Blue Jean'
More threats mean more security at Pride. That plays out differently across Canada
Pride organizations across the country have been grappling with more threats, while anti-LGBTQ2S+ protesters have come out in force to oppose events held by the community year-round, such as child-friendly drag performances. It's put security top of mind for Pride organizers -- in some cases, for the very first time.
A suspected Russian diplomat is occupying a proposed embassy site vetoed by Australia
A suspected Russian diplomat is apparently squatting on the site of Moscow's proposed new embassy in Canberra after the Australian government vetoed the plan on security grounds and passed legislation that Russia will try to overturn in Australia's highest court.
RCMP release names of Manitoba highway crash victims
Manitoba RCMP have released the names of the 16 people who died following a crash involving a semi-truck and a minibus on the Trans-Canada Highway.
London
-
Large amount of drugs found during Kilworth, Ont. traffic stop: OPP
Police say they found a large amount of drugs during an early morning traffic stop west of London, Ont. Thursday.
-
Guns stolen in Central Elgin break-in
Provincial police are investigating after a number of firearms and other items were taken from a home in Central Elgin.
-
London, Ont. man charged after allegedly damaging passing vehicles
A 37-year-old London, Ont. man has been charged after police allege he damaged a pair of vehicles in the Adelaide Street and Hamilton Road area Wednesday night.
Windsor
-
Expect periodic showers this weekend in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent
While not a total wash-out, a low pressure system moving from the United States will bring showers to Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent this weekend, replacing the recent stretch of sunshine.
-
Windsor Regional Hospital board returns to in-person meetings with AGM
For the first time since March 2020, the Windsor Regional Hospital board was together in one room.
-
With the fate of Titanic-bound submersible clear, focus turns to cause of the fatal implosion
The search for a missing Titanic-bound submersible has become an investigation and salvage mission that will take an indefinite amount of time, officials said, as tributes from around the world poured in for the five people killed when the vessel imploded deep in the North Atlantic.
Barrie
-
Most photographed abandoned house in Canada demolished
Chatham-Kent’s Guyitt house lives on in countless pictures and memories.
-
Innisfil Beach Road closures: Here's what motorists need to know
Motorists will have to contend with some road closures in Innisfil that will impact traffic on Innisfil Beach Road and access to Highway 400.
-
Teen in serious state after striking tree in Tiny Twp.
A teen is in hospital after crashing into a tree in Tiny Township.
Northern Ontario
-
More threats mean more security at Pride. That plays out differently across Canada
Pride organizations across the country have been grappling with more threats, while anti-LGBTQ2S+ protesters have come out in force to oppose events held by the community year-round, such as child-friendly drag performances. It's put security top of mind for Pride organizers -- in some cases, for the very first time.
-
Many young Canadians in the 'grey zone' when it comes to kidney function. Here's what that means for their health
A new study is suggesting a number of younger Canadians could be at risk of developing adverse health conditions due to poor kidney function.
-
Cursive writing to be reintroduced in Ontario schools this fall
Cursive is making a comeback. Relegated in 2006 to an optional piece of learning in Ontario elementary schools, cursive writing is set to return as a mandatory part of the curriculum starting in September.
Ottawa
-
NCC confident new Senators owner will want to build arena at LeBreton Flats
The National Capital Commission has extended the period of due diligence for the Ottawa Senators to explore an arena at LeBreton Flats until the fall, following the announcement a group led by Michael Andlauer will become the new owner of the NHL club.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: June 23-25
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the first weekend of summer.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa sees 6 per cent increase in violent crimes in 2022
The city of Ottawa saw a six per cent increase in violent crimes last year, with the Ottawa Police Service saying the increase was driven by an increase in assaults, threats and robberies.
Toronto
-
Chow maintains lead ahead of Monday’s election as Bailao, Furey see bump
Days after receiving an endorsement from former Toronto mayor John Tory, Ana Bailão has seen a significant bump in support, according to a newly released poll, but Olivia Chow remains in the lead ahead of Monday's byelection.
-
Air Canada pilot flying out of Toronto Pearson becomes 'incapacitated' mid-flight: TSB
A pilot on an Air Canada flight out of Toronto earlier this month became “incapacitated” mid-flight, Canada’s transportation watchdog confirmed to CTV News Toronto.
-
Cursive writing to be reintroduced in Ontario schools this fall
Cursive is making a comeback. Relegated in 2006 to an optional piece of learning in Ontario elementary schools, cursive writing is set to return as a mandatory part of the curriculum starting in September.
Montreal
-
Wildfires: Evacuation orders for Lebel-sur-Quevillon and Cree community Mistissini
The Cree community of Mistissini instructed residents to evacuate the area by Friday, as heavy smoke is expected to make driving difficult by Sunday. Earlier in the day, residents of Lebel-sur-Quévillon were ordered to evacuate the city for the second time in less than three weeks.
-
Free outdoor films in off-Island suburb will be French only this summer because of Bill 96
A series of free outdoor film screenings in a community just west of Montreal will be exclusively in French this summer, to the dismay of some English-speaking residents.
-
Woman in her 20s fatally hit by truck in Saint-Michel
A woman in her 20s is dead after being hit by a truck in the Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension borough Thursday afternoon.
Atlantic
-
Titanic submersible suffered 'catastrophic implosion,' killing 5: U.S. Coast Guard
Debris from the missing submersible Titan was found Thursday by a remotely operated underwater vehicle. All five people who were in the sub are presumed dead.
-
New Brunswick woman charged with first degree murder
RCMP in New Brunswick have charged a 40-year-old Newcastle Creek woman with first degree murder.
-
N.S. to see largest carbon tax increase in Canada: taxpayer group
Nova Scotians will see the biggest carbon tax increase ever in Canada when it kicks in July 1, according to a group that advocates for lower taxes.
Winnipeg
-
RCMP release names of Manitoba highway crash victims
Manitoba RCMP have released the names of the 16 people who died following a crash involving a semi-truck and a minibus on the Trans-Canada Highway.
-
Manitoba child advocate releases report on fatal police shooting of Indigenous teen
A review by Manitoba's children and youth advocate has determined a First Nations teen fatally shot by police had been unable to get consistent help from various government systems.
-
'Deteriorated very quickly': School board meeting disrupted by angry mob in Winnipeg
Members of the Louis Riel School Division (LRSD) board of trustees are shaken after an angry group of people disrupted a board meeting Tuesday, demanding answers about a trustee who was suspended for making transphobic comments on social media.
Calgary
-
Shots fired in southeast Calgary; police investigating
Calgary police have shut down a section of a southeast street on Friday morning for a shooting.
-
Telus says its communication isn't lacking as more Calgarians complain of damaged property
A Telus representative says the company's fibre optic internet installation is going according to plan, despite dozens of complaints from Calgarians.
-
Alberta's retail sector grew at more than twice the national average this year
It turns out Albertans still like to spend.
Edmonton
-
Officer who joined 'Freedom Convoy' in Coutts, Alta., allowed back with Edmonton police
An officer who participated in a "Freedom Convoy" rally, thanked protesters and posted a video suggesting vaccine mandates were "unlawful" and "unsafe" will keep her job after all.
-
'Significant travel delays': More bridge closures announced on Anthony Henday Drive
The southwest leg of Anthony Henday Drive will be slow going for more than two weeks as crews close a pair of bridges over the North Saskatchewan River.
-
Number of refugees, displaced people in the world hit record high this week
The number of refugees worldwide reached a record high earlier this week, according to the UN Refugee Agency’s statistics.
Vancouver
-
Caught on camera: Customer choked by security guard while trying to make return at Vancouver store
A trip to the store to return an item turned violent for one man in Vancouver last weekend when he says he was choked and wrestled to the ground by a security guard.
-
With no defibrillator on site, North Vancouver grandpa dies near granddaughter’s elementary school
When Chris Collens retired, he fully embraced the role of doting grandpa. Two weeks ago, the 75-year-old’s daughter Michelle asked if he could walk his granddaughter to school in North Vancouver, and he was happy to help. But just steps from the school, tragedy struck.
-
'The child welfare system in this province is broken': Calls for public inquiry into horrific abuse of B.C. foster children
Calls are growing for a public inquiry into the deeply troubling and horrific abuse of two children in foster care and ultimately, the death of one of them at a home in B.C.