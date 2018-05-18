Like all hospitals, Grand River Hospital offers a bevy of familiar sounds. There are the beeps and boops of medical machinery, the occasional interruption of a PA announcement, and the magical melodies of the bagpipes.

No, really.

For the last couple months, anyone near the hospital’s parking garage on a Monday or Friday afternoon has heard the unexpected sound of the pipes echoing through the structure.

“It’s been a mystery for a lot of people,” says Mark Karjaluoto, the hospital’s director of communications.

“They’ve walked around at certain times of the day and said ‘I could swear I’m hearing bagpipes. Where is that coming from?’”

The answer is that they’re coming from Ross McLennan, a volunteer who drives a dialysis patient from their Walkerton-area home to the hospital and back twice a week.

With five hours to put in waiting for his client, McLennan fills the time by reading books, visiting friends and – typically in 45-minute stretches between 4:15 p.m. and 5 p.m. – practicing the pipes.

“If it’s raining out, or snowing, I can practice in here – and it sounds really cool. The acoustics are really cool,” McLennan says.

McLennan has only taken up the bagpipes in the last few years. He says he’s normally more drawn to rock music, but likes the challenge of playing an instrument considered notoriously difficult to master.

“It’s a good way to keep your mind active,” he says.

The retired truck driver is believed to be the first person to practice the bagpipes in the hospital’s parking garage, although Karjaluoto says another driver took advantage of the same acoustics to hone their trumpet skills a few years ago.

Music is also occasionally heard inside the hospital, as some patients receive music therapy.

“Whenever there’s a chance to work a tune in, I think it’s a good thing,” says Karjaluoto.

“It’s been great having Ross here, and we hope he continues to do it for a long time to come.”