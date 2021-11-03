Musical instruments, hand tools stolen from Cameron Heights Collegiate Institute
A Waterloo Regional Police car is shown in this file photo.
KITCHENER -
A Kitchener man has been charged for allegedly stealing musical instruments and hand tools from Cameron Heights Collegiate Institute.
Police said they received a report of a break-in at the school around 11:15 p.m. on Oct. 31.
A 40-year-old man was arrested and charged with break and enter, trafficking stolen property over $5,000 and obstructing police.
Anyone who may have purchased flutes or a saxophone off a buy and sell site between Oct. 31 and Nov. 2 is encouraged to contact police.
The investigation is ongoing.