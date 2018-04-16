

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police have identified 23-year-old Lam Diing as the victim of a fatal stabbing in Kitchener early Sunday morning.

Police say the University of Waterloo Warriors player was stabbed to death outside a home on Kenora Drive around 12 a.m. Sunday.

They say there was an altercation between two men outside the residence and it was there they discovered Diing suffering from a stab wound.

Police have charged 22-year-old Nicholas Salim Ndayusenga with second degree murder.

They believe the two men were known to each other.

Police are still investigating.

Diing's death marks Waterloo Region's first homicide of 2018.

With reporting by CTV’s Nicole Lampa