Murder investigation underway in Guelph
Guelph police are investigating a murder after a man was shot and killed Tuesday night.
Officers were called to a home on Waterloo Avenue near Woodcrest Drive around 10:10 p.m. for reports of gunshots.
Police say they found a 37-year-old man with gunshot wounds at the address.
He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police believe the shooting was targeted. The suspects are described as two Black males with all dark clothing.
An increased police presence is expected in the area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph Police Service or Crime Stoppers.
