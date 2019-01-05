

CTV Kitchener





A man from West Grey Township has been charged with second-degree murder.

South Bruce OPP were called to a residence on Concession 4, just north of Hanover, around 2 p.m. Friday.

That’s where they found 53-year-old Steven Berfelz without vital signs.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

On Saturday, police arrested 57-year-old Ronald Seifried.

He’s been charged with second-degree murder.

The circumstances surrounding Berfelz's death are still being investigated.

Seifried will next appear in Walkerton courtroom on January 7.