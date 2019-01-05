Featured
Murder investigation near Hanover
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, January 5, 2019 5:46PM EST
A man from West Grey Township has been charged with second-degree murder.
South Bruce OPP were called to a residence on Concession 4, just north of Hanover, around 2 p.m. Friday.
That’s where they found 53-year-old Steven Berfelz without vital signs.
He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
On Saturday, police arrested 57-year-old Ronald Seifried.
He’s been charged with second-degree murder.
The circumstances surrounding Berfelz's death are still being investigated.
Seifried will next appear in Walkerton courtroom on January 7.