KITCHENER -- A new move by the City of Waterloo is one of several that are coming down the pipeline in support of the region's Indigenous community.

The city voted on Monday to make clear that there will be no rental fees for Indigenous and ceremonial practices at public spaces.

The city says they don't currently charge such fees, but they've voted to create a new policy to formalize that practice. Over the last four years, it has incurred about $200,000 in rental-related costs per year for Indigenous events.

Council also voted to develop a broader policy to support the access and use of public spaces by Indigenous people.

The vote was made as part of a broader effort by local municipalities, which comes months after an occupation camp was set up at Kitchener's Victoria Park to draw attention to inequities that Indigenous people face.

Land Back Camp has been in place for 65 days, and co-founder Amy Smoke says that area municipalities need to do more.

"They need to step it up. This would not happen in any other communities," she says.

"We will fall through all of those gaps and end up dead before they make their decisions on who they should hire to speak with us or deal with us."

Those at the Land Back Camp say that the last two months there haven't been easy.

"It's also not fun when settlers approach with their racist comments and their racist ideas," Smoke says.

She says it has to do with a lack of education, but says that education falls on elected officials.

"Our track record with our Indigenous communities is certainly less-than remarkable," says Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic.

Officials from Kitchener, Waterloo and the region admit it's been a long-time coming—Chair Karen Redman says they've been working on it since March 2018—but say changes are on the way.

Redman says it's not just a partnership with area municipalities and the community, but one that's led by the community.

Developing an advisory committee to assist with the reconciliation plan is among some of the commitments made. The region has also suspended fees for hosting events in public spaces and hiring expert help.

"We have members of the community who will vet names of people who want to be in that working group," she explains.

The region says it's important work that needs to be done.

Some of the key themes for the approach to the reconciliation plan include long-term solutions, Indigenous representation and broader Indigenous engagement.

The full plan is expected to be rolled out by the end of next year.