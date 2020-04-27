KITCHENER -- The pandemic response was the centre of attention at Waterloo City Council on Monday morning.

Held virtually, councillors discussed how the city will recover financially in a post-COVID-19 world.

City staff made predictions on challenges they'll face moving forward.

The executive director of economic development updated council during a special council meeting.

He touted the city's recently-launched, custom Google Map of restaurants and food businesses that are still open during the pandemic.

Staff noted that retail, food service and arts and culture will be the most vulnerable industries moving forward.

Officials also expect to see the reduced use of public transit for some time, and increased use of public parking instead as the region recovers.

The city's chief financial officer says the city has lost up to $300,000 per month since the pandemic began, but says they're confident that moving money from the $5.1 million reserve fund will help keep the budget on track.

Council also unanimously voted in favour of waiving monthly parking fees in Uptown Waterloo next month.