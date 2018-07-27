Featured
Municipal election: Wellesley candidates
(Chris Young / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, July 27, 2018 12:23PM EDT
2018 Wellesley Municipal Election Candidates
Mayoral candidates:
- Joe Nowak *
- Bernia Wheaton
Council
Ward 1:
- Shelley Wagner *
Ward 2:
- Herb Neher *
- Mark Witmer
Ward 3:
- Peter van der Maas *
- Joyce Barker
- Grant Kingsbury
- Philip Morris
Ward 4:
- Carl Smit *
Waterloo Region District School Board trustee:
- Karen Meissner (nomination for Wellesley and Woolwich)
Waterloo Catholic District School Board:
- Melanie Van Alphen *
- Jeanna Gravelle *
* denotes incumbents