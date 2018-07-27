2018 Wellesley Municipal Election Candidates

 

Mayoral candidates:

  • Joe Nowak *
  • Bernia Wheaton

 

Council

Ward 1:

  • Shelley Wagner *

Ward 2:

  • Herb Neher *
  • Mark Witmer

Ward 3:

  • Peter van der Maas *
  • Joyce Barker
  • Grant Kingsbury
  • Philip Morris

Ward 4:

  • Carl Smit *

 

Waterloo Region District School Board trustee:

  • Karen Meissner (nomination for Wellesley and Woolwich)

Waterloo Catholic District School Board:

  • Melanie Van Alphen *
  • Jeanna Gravelle *

* denotes incumbents