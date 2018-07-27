2018 Kitchener Municipal Election Candidates

 

Mayoral candidates:

  • Narine Dat Sookram
  • Berry Vrbanovic *
  • Myron Daniel Steinman

Regional Chair:

  • Jan d’Ailly
  • Robert Karl Deutschmann
  • Karen Redman
  • Jay Aissa

Regional council:

  • Elizabeth Clarke *
  • Tom Galloway *
  • Michael D. Harris
  • Tom Hiller
  • Jason House
  • Geoff Lorentz *
  • Ted Martin
  • Fauzia Mazhar
  • Kari Williams

 

Council:

Ward 1:

  • Scott Davey *
  • Aasia Khatoon
  • Marcus Drasdo
  • Stephanie Stretch
  • Susan Stark

Ward 2:

  • Suresh Arangath
  • Regan Sunshine Brusse
  • Dave Schnider *
  • Fitzroy Vanderpool

Ward 3:

  • John Gazzola *
  • James Howe
  • Paras Solanki
  • Robert Souliere

Ward 4:

  • Florence Carbray
  • Julie Batista Geary
  • Wes Hill
  • Christine Michaud
  • Sasha Sidhu

Ward 5:

  • Aizad Ahmad
  • Andres Fuentes
  • Kelly Galloway-Sealock *
  • Sonal Pandya

Ward 6:

  • Paul Singh *
  • Narendra Grover

Ward 7:

  • Bil Ioannidis *
  • Dharmesh Patel
  • Hanna Domagala

Ward 8:

  • James Raymond Baskin
  • Zyg Janecki *
  • Margaret Johnston

Ward 9:

  • Melissa Bowman
  • Debbie Chapman
  • Tia Rebecca Driver
  • Philip Molto
  • Susan Stark
  • Steve Strohack

Ward 10:

  • Sarah Marsh *
  • Peter Meier

 

Waterloo Catholic District School Board trustees:

  • Kevin Dupuis
  • Michael David Lannan
  • Greg Reitzel *
  • Brian Schmalz *
  • Tracey Weiler

Waterloo Region District School Board trustees:

  • Samantha Marie Oliveira Estoesta
  • Xiaoming Guo
  • Brent Hutzal
  • Rehman-Ullah Khan
  • David Kuhn
  • Mike Ramsay
  • Kathi Smith *
  • Laurie Tremble
  • Brandon Van Dam
  • Natalie Waddell *
  • Joanne Weston

Conseil Scolaire Viamonde:

  • Denis J Trudel *

Conseil scolaire de district catholique MonAvenir:

  • Dorothee Petit-Pas *

* denotes incumbents