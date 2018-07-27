Featured
Municipal election: Kitchener candidates
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, July 27, 2018
Last Updated Friday, July 27, 2018 2:30PM EDT
2018 Kitchener Municipal Election Candidates
Mayoral candidates:
- Narine Dat Sookram
- Berry Vrbanovic *
- Myron Daniel Steinman
Regional Chair:
- Jan d’Ailly
- Robert Karl Deutschmann
- Karen Redman
- Jay Aissa
Regional council:
- Elizabeth Clarke *
- Tom Galloway *
- Michael D. Harris
- Tom Hiller
- Jason House
- Geoff Lorentz *
- Ted Martin
- Fauzia Mazhar
- Kari Williams
Council:
Ward 1:
- Scott Davey *
- Aasia Khatoon
- Marcus Drasdo
- Stephanie Stretch
- Susan Stark
Ward 2:
- Suresh Arangath
- Regan Sunshine Brusse
- Dave Schnider *
- Fitzroy Vanderpool
Ward 3:
- John Gazzola *
- James Howe
- Paras Solanki
- Robert Souliere
Ward 4:
- Florence Carbray
- Julie Batista Geary
- Wes Hill
- Christine Michaud
- Sasha Sidhu
Ward 5:
- Aizad Ahmad
- Andres Fuentes
- Kelly Galloway-Sealock *
- Sonal Pandya
Ward 6:
- Paul Singh *
- Narendra Grover
Ward 7:
- Bil Ioannidis *
- Dharmesh Patel
- Hanna Domagala
Ward 8:
- James Raymond Baskin
- Zyg Janecki *
- Margaret Johnston
Ward 9:
- Melissa Bowman
- Debbie Chapman
- Tia Rebecca Driver
- Philip Molto
- Susan Stark
- Steve Strohack
Ward 10:
- Sarah Marsh *
- Peter Meier
Waterloo Catholic District School Board trustees:
- Kevin Dupuis
- Michael David Lannan
- Greg Reitzel *
- Brian Schmalz *
- Tracey Weiler
Waterloo Region District School Board trustees:
- Samantha Marie Oliveira Estoesta
- Xiaoming Guo
- Brent Hutzal
- Rehman-Ullah Khan
- David Kuhn
- Mike Ramsay
- Kathi Smith *
- Laurie Tremble
- Brandon Van Dam
- Natalie Waddell *
- Joanne Weston
Conseil Scolaire Viamonde:
- Denis J Trudel *
Conseil scolaire de district catholique MonAvenir:
- Dorothee Petit-Pas *
* denotes incumbents