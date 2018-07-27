Featured
Municipal election: Guelph candidates
(Chris Young / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, July 27, 2018 12:23PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, July 27, 2018 2:37PM EDT
2018 Guelph Municipal Election Candidates
Mayoral candidates:
- Aggie Mlynarz
- Cam Guthrie *
Council
Ward 1:
- Bob Bell *
- Jax Thorton
- Dave Heffernan
- Dan Gibson *
- Mark Gernon
- Barbara Mann
- Jamie Killingsworth
- Charlene Downey
Ward 2:
- Mary Thring
- Jonathan Knowles
- James Gordon *
- Rodrigo Goller
- Sudha Sharma
- Dorothe Fair
Ward 3:
- Steven Petric
- June Hofland *
- Patrick Sheridan
- Phil Allt *
- Jason Dodge
Ward 4:
- Brendan Clark
- Christine Billings
- Matthew Saunders
- Peter Hamtak
- Eli Ridder
- Mike Salisbury *
- Indu Arora
Ward 5:
- Alex Green
- Cathy Downer *
- Leanne Piper *
Ward 6:
- Anshu Khurana
- Lise Burcher
- Mark MacKinnon *
- Stacy Cooper
- Dominque O’Rourke
- Usha Arora
Conseil scolaire catholique MonAvenir:
- Blaise Liaki
- Genevieve Grenier
Conseil scolaire Viamonde:
- Denis Trudel
Upper Grand District School Board trustees:
Wards 1 and 5:
- Ashlee McMillan
- Mark Bailey
- Luke Weiler
- Juanita Burnett
- Jordan Lemcke
- Martha MacNeil *
- Joanne Enders
- Susan Carey
Wards 2, 3 and 4:
- Mike Foley
- Susan Moziar *
- Linda Busuttil *
- Tina Danese
Ward 6 and Puslinch:
- Marty Fairbairn *
- Bernard Kehler
- Seleena Reid
- Raquel Beitz
- Kevin Bowman
- James Kerr
- Aisha Jahangir
- Jolly Bedi
Wellington Catholic District School Board:
- Sebastian Dal Bo *
- Phil Andrews
- Bill Krusky
- Victoria Dupuis *
- Marino Gazzola *
- Joe Tersigni *
* denotes incumbents