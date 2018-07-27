2018 Guelph Municipal Election Candidates

 

Mayoral candidates:

  • Aggie Mlynarz
  • Cam Guthrie *

 

Council

Ward 1:

  • Bob Bell *
  • Jax Thorton
  • Dave Heffernan
  • Dan Gibson *
  • Mark Gernon
  • Barbara Mann
  • Jamie Killingsworth
  • Charlene Downey

Ward 2:

  • Mary Thring
  • Jonathan Knowles
  • James Gordon *
  • Rodrigo Goller
  • Sudha Sharma
  • Dorothe Fair

Ward 3:

  • Steven Petric
  • June Hofland *
  • Patrick Sheridan
  • Phil Allt *
  • Jason Dodge

Ward 4:

  • Brendan Clark
  • Christine Billings
  • Matthew Saunders
  • Peter Hamtak
  • Eli Ridder
  • Mike Salisbury *
  • Indu Arora

Ward 5:

  • Alex Green
  • Cathy Downer *
  • Leanne Piper *

Ward 6:

  • Anshu Khurana
  • Lise Burcher
  • Mark MacKinnon *
  • Stacy Cooper
  • Dominque O’Rourke
  • Usha Arora

 

Conseil scolaire catholique MonAvenir:

  • Blaise Liaki
  • Genevieve Grenier

Conseil scolaire Viamonde:

  • Denis Trudel

Upper Grand District School Board trustees:

Wards 1 and 5:

  • Ashlee McMillan
  • Mark Bailey
  • Luke Weiler
  • Juanita Burnett
  • Jordan Lemcke
  • Martha MacNeil *
  • Joanne Enders
  • Susan Carey

Wards 2, 3 and 4:

  • Mike Foley
  • Susan Moziar *
  • Linda Busuttil *
  • Tina Danese

Ward 6 and Puslinch:

  • Marty Fairbairn *
  • Bernard Kehler
  • Seleena Reid
  • Raquel Beitz
  • Kevin Bowman
  • James Kerr
  • Aisha Jahangir
  • Jolly Bedi

Wellington Catholic District School Board:

  • Sebastian Dal Bo *
  • Phil Andrews
  • Bill Krusky
  • Victoria Dupuis *
  • Marino Gazzola *
  • Joe Tersigni *

* denotes incumbents