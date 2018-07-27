2018 Brantford Municipal Election Candidates

 

Mayoral candidates:

  • Barbara Berardi
  • Kevin Davis
  • Chris Friel *
  • Michael Issa
  • Wayne Maw
  • John Turmel
  • Dave Wrobel

 

Council

Ward 1:

  • Tracey Bucci
  • Amrik Deol
  • Ramandeep Khokhar
  • Mario Lucente
  • Michael Sullivan
  • Jan Vander Stelt
  • Rick Weaver *

Ward 2:

  • Sandra Anderson
  • Warren Bechard
  • Alex Felsky
  • Erica James
  • Peter Sheere
  • John Sless *
  • John Utley *

Ward 3:

  • Naser Hamed
  • Linda Hunt
  • Greg Martin *
  • Dan McCreary *
  • Nicole Durnford

Ward 4:

  • Cheryl Antoski *
  • Richard Carpenter *
  • Rob Ferguson
  • Mike Gomon

Ward 5:

  • Ian Carson
  • Dale Beemer
  • Jeff Goreski
  • Kathryn Kissinger
  • Mark Littell
  • John Oneill
  • Bobby Panchi
  • Michael Peterson
  • Dustin Starchuk
  • David Swanson
  • Brian Van Tilborg *
  • Joshua Wall

 

Grand Erie District School Board trustees:

  • Greg Anderson *
  • Nicholas Archer
  • Brian Beattie
  • John Bradford
  • Julie Bridgen
  • David Dean *
  • Susan Gibson
  • Colleen Goupil
  • Nancy Hunsley
  • Dale Renout
  • Carol Ann Sloat *

Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board trustees:

  • Bill Chopp *
  • Joseph Fabiano
  • Rick Petrella *

Conseil Scolaire Viamonde trustee:

  • Pierre Girouard *

* denotes incumbents