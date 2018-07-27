Featured
Municipal election: Brantford candidates
(Chris Young / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, July 27, 2018 12:23PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, July 27, 2018 2:42PM EDT
2018 Brantford Municipal Election Candidates
Mayoral candidates:
- Barbara Berardi
- Kevin Davis
- Chris Friel *
- Michael Issa
- Wayne Maw
- John Turmel
- Dave Wrobel
Council
Ward 1:
- Tracey Bucci
- Amrik Deol
- Ramandeep Khokhar
- Mario Lucente
- Michael Sullivan
- Jan Vander Stelt
- Rick Weaver *
Ward 2:
- Sandra Anderson
- Warren Bechard
- Alex Felsky
- Erica James
- Peter Sheere
- John Sless *
- John Utley *
Ward 3:
- Naser Hamed
- Linda Hunt
- Greg Martin *
- Dan McCreary *
- Nicole Durnford
Ward 4:
- Cheryl Antoski *
- Richard Carpenter *
- Rob Ferguson
- Mike Gomon
Ward 5:
- Ian Carson
- Dale Beemer
- Jeff Goreski
- Kathryn Kissinger
- Mark Littell
- John Oneill
- Bobby Panchi
- Michael Peterson
- Dustin Starchuk
- David Swanson
- Brian Van Tilborg *
- Joshua Wall
Grand Erie District School Board trustees:
- Greg Anderson *
- Nicholas Archer
- Brian Beattie
- John Bradford
- Julie Bridgen
- David Dean *
- Susan Gibson
- Colleen Goupil
- Nancy Hunsley
- Dale Renout
- Carol Ann Sloat *
Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board trustees:
- Bill Chopp *
- Joseph Fabiano
- Rick Petrella *
Conseil Scolaire Viamonde trustee:
- Pierre Girouard *
* denotes incumbents