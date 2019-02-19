

CTV Kitchener





Police say snowy conditions played a part in a collision with 10 vehicles.

A vehicle reportedly rear ended another in Southgate Township on Friday around 2:30 p.m. The collision then resulted in eight others being involved.

Three people were taken to hospital with minor injuries and later released. No charges were laid.

Drivers involved in the incident were from Kitchener, Cambridge, Guelph, and London among other locations.