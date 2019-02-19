Featured
Multiple vehicles involved in collision during whiteout
An OPP cruiser is seen in this photo on Jan. 10, 2019.
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, February 19, 2019 12:22PM EST
Police say snowy conditions played a part in a collision with 10 vehicles.
A vehicle reportedly rear ended another in Southgate Township on Friday around 2:30 p.m. The collision then resulted in eight others being involved.
Three people were taken to hospital with minor injuries and later released. No charges were laid.
Drivers involved in the incident were from Kitchener, Cambridge, Guelph, and London among other locations.