Featured
Multiple vehicle collision hospitalizes at least two: police
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, October 16, 2018 11:58AM EDT
At least two people have been taken to hospital after a nine vehicle pile-up at a busy intersection.
One person needed to be extricated from their vehicle.
Police said it happened at around 10:48 a.m. on Tuesday at the intersection of Westmount Road East and Ottawa Street South.
Ottawa Street South was closed as a result, as was the northbound lane on Westmount.
Debris littered the road in both directions.
There was no word on the cause of the crash or whether charges would be laid.