At least two people have been taken to hospital after a nine vehicle pile-up at a busy intersection.

One person needed to be extricated from their vehicle.

Police said it happened at around 10:48 a.m. on Tuesday at the intersection of Westmount Road East and Ottawa Street South.

Ottawa Street South was closed as a result, as was the northbound lane on Westmount.

Debris littered the road in both directions.

There was no word on the cause of the crash or whether charges would be laid.