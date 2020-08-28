Advertisement
'Multiple trips could save lives': Police pull over driver overloaded with branches
Published Friday, August 28, 2020 2:21PM EDT
Police say they pulled over a driver with an unsecured load on Thursday (Twitter: Woodstock Police)
KITCHENER -- Woodstock police are reminding drivers to properly secure loads when travelling on the roads.
Police tweeted a photo of a vehicle overloaded with branches that was spotted by officers performing a safety blitz.
In the tweet, officials said drivers should make sure loads are secured and follow all road safety precautions.
"Sometimes the safe way isn't the convenient way," the tweet said in part. "Multiple trips could save lives."