Multiple teens arrested after 14-year-old robbed: Guelph Police

Two more teenagers have been charged after a 14-year-old boy said he was robbed.

A passerby told police they saw five youths robbing the boy outside a business on Stone Road West Tuesday evening.

Investigators said the youths threatened to harm the 14-year-old boy if he didn’t hand over his property, and one of the suspects reportedly recorded the robbery on his phone.

The suspects left with the victim’s sweater, necklace, Bluetooth speaker and vape.

Three males from Guelph, 18, 17, and 15, were arrested that day and charged with robbery.

Two more boys from Guelph, 16 and 14, were arrested on Wednesday morning and charged with robbery.