Multiple rounds fired at Plattsville, Ont. home: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said multiple rounds were fired at an occupied residential home in Plattsville, Ont.

On Monday, OPP said Initial reports indicated that unknown individuals attended the address on Fennel Street at approximately 1:05 a.m.

No one was injured from the shooting, OPP said.

Forensics investigators were called in and spent Monday collecting and processing evidence.

There are no concerns for public safety at this time, OPP said.

Oxford OPP are asking anyone in the area to check surveillance, dash-cams or door-cams for footage that may help with this investigation.

Any person with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Oxford OPP Crime Unit at 1-888-310-1122.