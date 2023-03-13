Multiple priests with ties to Guelph, Ont. 'credibly' accused of child sex abuse: Jesuits of Canada

Jesuits of Canada has released a list of priests and brothers they say were credibly accused of sexually abusing minors over the past 70 years, including multiple names with ties to Guelph, Ont.

Of the 27 priests identified by the religious order on Monday, six are listed as having had a pastoral assignment in Guelph.

Only one of the priests is still living.

The pastoral assignments included the University of Guelph, Loyola Retreat House and Ignatius College.

Four of the listed priests had a pastoral assignment at Ignatius College, now known as Ignatius Jesuit Centre.

A statement on the Jesuits of Canada website says, “the vast majority of cases came to light after the alleged perpetrator was deceased. Some of those cases never went to criminal or civil litigation.”

The religious order noted that while an exhaustive review was undertaken, it is still possible other names may surface.

“We cannot rewrite the past,” the statement from Erik Oland, head of the Jesuit church of Canada reads. “We do wish to contribute to reconciliation, to right past wrongs and to rebuild trust. The undertaking of our audit and the decision to publish the names of those credibly accused express our commitment to transparency and accountability.”

Jesuits of Canada is encouraging any person who has suffered abuse by a Jesuit to notify the appropriate law enforcement or child-protection agency in the location in which the incident took place. They are further encouraged to contact William Blakeney, the Jesuits’ provincial delegate for allegations of misconduct. He can be reached confidentially via email at wblakeney@jesuits.org

Resources for sexual assault survivors in Canada

If you or someone you know is struggling with sexual assault or trauma, the following resources are available to support people in crisis:

If you are in immediate danger or fear for your safety, you should call 911.

A full list of sexual assault centres in Canada that offer information, advocacy and counselling can be found at ReeseCommunity.com. Resources in your community can be found by entering your postal code.

Helplines, legal services and locations that offer sexual assault kits in Alberta, B.C., Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, Ontario and Nova Scotia can be found here.

National Residential School Crisis Line: +1 866 925 4419

24-hour crisis line: 416 597 8808

Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline: +1 833 900 1010

Trans Lifeline: +1 877 330 6366

Sexual misconduct support for current or former members of the Armed Forces: +1 844 750 1648