Multiple people sent to hospital after series of alleged drunk driving crashes over the weekend: police

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Colorado shooting suspect changed name as teenager in Texas

The suspect in the fatal shooting of five people at a Colorado gay nightclub changed his name more than six years ago as a teenager, after filing a legal petition in Texas saying he wanted to 'protect himself' from a father with a criminal history.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver