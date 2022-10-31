Multiple people in life-threatening condition after Hwy 401 crash

Police have shut down a 17 km stretch of Highway 401 eastbound after a two-vehicle collision left multiple people in life-threatening condition.

In a tweet at 11:19 a.m. Monday, OPP said officers were at the scene of a crash west of Trussler Road near Ayr, Ont.

All eastbound traffic is being rerouted onto Oxford Road 29 with a detour to Cedar Creek Road.

In a now-deleted tweet published at 1:57 p.m., OPP said two people were pronounced dead, and one other was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

An update from OPP at 3:08 p.m. said lifesaving efforts were successful, and the two people previously reported as dead are now considered to be in life-threatening condition.

#OxfordOPP wants to provide an update regarding the collision on #Hwy 401 near Trussler Rd In Blan-Blen Twp. Info was provided that two people had died, however lifesaving efforts were successful but they are still in life threatening condition. Further updates to follow^pc — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) October 31, 2022

Investigators and reconstructionists are on scene.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and anybody who’s been affected,” Const. Patti Cote said in a video posted to Twitter.

As of 2 p.m., the highway was expected to remain closed for several more hours.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.