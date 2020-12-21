KITCHENER -- Police are investigating a serious collision in Wellesley that sent multiple people to hospital.

According to a post on social media, it happened in the area of Boomer Line and Herrgott Road on Monday morning.

Police say that more than one person was taken to hospital as a result.

Roads in the area are expected to be closed while police investigate. Drivers are asked to use an alternative route in the meantime.

It's not yet clear what caused the crash or whether any charges will be laid.