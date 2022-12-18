Multiple drivers charged with impaired driving overnight in Waterloo region

Overnight police enforcement landed five people with impaired driving charges in Waterloo Region.

On Sunday, the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) tweeted between 9 p.m. on Saturday and 4 a.m. on Sunday, officers charged five drivers were with impaired driving offences.

Police said between Dec. 16 and 4 p.m. on Dec. 18 officers charged 11 drivers with impaired driving offences throughout the region. Three of those incidents involved collisions.

Police have been holding Festive Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) campaigns since Nov. 17 and will continue to hold them until the campaign ends on Jan. 2, 2023.

Police said from Nov. 17 to Dec. 8 the campaign has seen a total of 2,669 vehicles have been checked, 47 roadside screening devices have been administered and five people have been charged with impaired driving.

These are only numbers captured as part of the RIDE programs and don’t reflect total numbers of impaired driving charges during that time period.

Police said during the campaign, officers will conduct RIDE initiatives and random mobile checks to help keep roads free of alcohol-impaired and drug-impaired drivers.