Multiple confirmed COVID-19 cases at two schools in UGDSB

Drayton -

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health has confirmed multiple COVID-19 cases at two separate schools in the Upper Grand District School Board.

As of Thursday, the UGDSB website shows three confirmed cases among two closed cohorts at Drayton Heights Public School.

The board also confirmed two confirmed cases at Spencer Avenue Elementary School but no cohorts have been closed.

The identity of the individuals is protected by privacy legislation and will not be shared.

UGDSB says a positive case does not mean the individual was infected at school, but may have been exposed somewhere else in the community.

The Upper Grand District School Board says it posts active cases reported directly by Public Health and there can be discrepancies between the information on the school board website and the information on the province’s page.