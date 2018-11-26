

CTV Kitchener





A vehicle fled from police at a high rate of speed after police tried to stop it.

The incident happened on Friday at 6:05 p.m. on Weber Street East at Franklin Street in Kitchener.

According to police, while the vehicle was fleeing in was involved in multiple collisions with other motorists and city property.

The vehicle was eventually located abandoned not far from the initial scene. It was later reported stolen.

The driver is still at large and police are asking for anyone with information to contact them.

The investigation is ongoing.