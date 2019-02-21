

CTV Kitchener





An investigation into items stolen from a vehicle, which included “Magic: The Gathering” trading cards, has resulted in numerous charges for a 36-year-old Guelph man.

The newly established Guelph Police Break and Enter and Auto Theft (BEAT) team began an investigation into the matter on Feb. 11.

A resident of Palmer Street reported that his vehicle was broken into and the cards, as well as other items, were stolen.

The victim made attempts to locate the cards through social media. Guelph Police says he assisted them in their investigation.

On Wednesday, the BEAT team and uniformed officers executed a search warrant at a home on Rhonda Road.

The Guelph man now faces charges of trafficking property obtained by crime, possession of stolen property under $5,000, breach of probation, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance (meth and crack cocaine).

He has been additionally charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000 in relation to a stolen vehicle from December 2016.

He will appear in court on Thursday.