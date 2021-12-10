Multiple businesses targeted in Guelph thefts: police

Thousands of dollars in equipment were stolen this week in a series of thefts at a Guelph plaza.

According to a news release, police were called to a commercial building on Willow Road near Silvercreek Parkway North at about 8 a.m Thursday.

Officers determined the suspects entered through a rear door the night before and forced their way into several units.

One business reportedly had more than $2,500 worth of computers and other equipment stolen.

Police said a second business had damage to a door frame and lock.

The release noted staff from a medical office in the same complex called police later on Thursday.

Investigators reported suspects smashed an interior window to enter the medical office, where specialized equipment worth about $10,000 was stolen.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Guelph police or Crime Stoppers.



