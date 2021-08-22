Multiple break-ins reported at Kitchener strip mall businesses

KITCHENER -

Owners of businesses at Kitchener’s Chicopee Park Centre are voicing their frustration over reported break-ins at a number of their stores.

For Play-a-Latte co-owner Ronak Patel, the incidents come at a difficult time when many are trying to bounce back from the pandemic.

“A lot of small businesses like ourselves have gone through a whole lot of pain with the pandemic,” he said. “Now that we’re finally open, and we have customers coming through, and we’re getting robbed.”

Surveillance video shows someone running in and prying open the cash register at Play-a-Latte Café on July 23. Patel said it cost them $750.

“Replacing a door isn’t something we plan for,” he said.

On Saturday just before 5 a.m. video surveillance showed another person trying to break the glass of the front door with a rock, but failing to get in.

Next door, Ka Tina’s Hair Salon’s glass door was shattered by a brick.

“Another expense coming out of our – not even our pocket our credit card – to keep paying for extra things that we’re not expecting,” said co-owner Nahlah Jeorje. “We’ve removed the cash register in the front for this reason, but still they saw a filing cabinet.”

Across the plaza, Hometaste was also broken into, with about $400 being taken.

“In a matter of 30 seconds they were in an out,” said manager Gurpal Singh. “It’s a matter of the glass, which was broken, that’s expensive.

“I have discussed with the management and they have allowed us to install cameras on the outside.”

Business owners in the plaza that spoke to CTV News say at least six stores have been broke into, with all of the incidents being under investigation.