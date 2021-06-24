STRATFORD -- A group of volunteers from the Multicultural Association of Huron Perth in Stratford are picking up pieces of pandemic litter, including face masks, from area parks.

"So far, we are cleaning four parks. We're cleaning Goderich, Exeter, Stratford and also Listowel," said Geza Wordofa, the association's founder.

The group of 50 volunteers are equipped with face coverings, gloves and garbage grabbers to clean up as much of the pandemic trash as possible.

"I feel that I am part of this community. My kids play around this area. I'm happy to clean, I'm enjoying it," Wordofa said.

Some volunteers said they're cleaning up discarded masks to help prevent further spread of the virus. Although its dirty work, the group says they are having fun along the way.

The group is also encouraging others to properly dispose of personal protective equipment.