

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





A three-vehicle crash has blocked off an intersection in Cambridge.

Police say it happened at Highway 24 and Fischer Mills Road on Tuesday evening.

A cube van, a minivan and a sedan were involved in the crash.

Paramedics responded to the scene and treated two people with injuries. It's not yet known the severity of those injuries.

The intersection was blocked by emergency vehicles and barricades while police investigated.

Police deployed their remote-piloted vehicle to help piece together what happened.

Because the investigation is in its early stages, it's not yet known what caused the crash or whether any charges are expected.