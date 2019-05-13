Featured
Multi-vehicle crash sends driver to hospital
Police say the SUV collided with a tractor trailer headed in the opposite direction.
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, May 13, 2019 6:15PM EDT
Three vehicles were involved in a crash in Woolwich Township on Monday morning.
Police responded to Fountain Street North around 8:10 a.m. after a southbound SUV crashed into a northbound tractor trailer.
A tire broke loose from the trailer, hitting a third vehicle in the process.
The driver of the SUV, a 56-year-old Kitchener woman, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No other injuries were reported.
Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact police.