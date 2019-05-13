

CTV Kitchener





Three vehicles were involved in a crash in Woolwich Township on Monday morning.

Police responded to Fountain Street North around 8:10 a.m. after a southbound SUV crashed into a northbound tractor trailer.

A tire broke loose from the trailer, hitting a third vehicle in the process.

The driver of the SUV, a 56-year-old Kitchener woman, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact police.