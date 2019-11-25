

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – A three-vehicle crash sent one car onto the LRT tracks.

It happened in the area of Charles Street East and Ottawa Street South on Monday evening.

No LRT vehicles were involved in the crash, but the vehicle blocked an LRT vehicle that was trying to pass.

One person reportedly suffered minor injuries in the crash.

The road was closed at the scene of the crash while police investigated.

It's not known what caused the crash or whether any charges are expected.