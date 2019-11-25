Featured
Multi-vehicle crash sends car onto LRT tracks
Three cars were involved in a crash that nudged one of them onto the LRT tracks, disrupting service.
Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, November 25, 2019 6:48PM EST
KITCHENER – A three-vehicle crash sent one car onto the LRT tracks.
It happened in the area of Charles Street East and Ottawa Street South on Monday evening.
No LRT vehicles were involved in the crash, but the vehicle blocked an LRT vehicle that was trying to pass.
One person reportedly suffered minor injuries in the crash.
The road was closed at the scene of the crash while police investigated.
It's not known what caused the crash or whether any charges are expected.