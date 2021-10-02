Multi-vehicle crash near Stratford sends several people to hospital, one in life threatening condition

Stratford -

A serious crash involving three vehicles near Stratford has sent multiple people to hospital, one with life threatening injuries.

Police say the collision happened around 10:40 a.m. at Line 20 and Road 130 in Perth County.

Several people were transported to hospital and one was airlifted with life threatening injuries.

Perth Line 20 is closed between Road 125 and Road 134, as well as Perth Road 130 from Line 16 to Line 26.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while police investigate.

Posted below is a tweet from County of Perth Public Works