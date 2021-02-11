KITCHENER -- Police are investigating after a three-vehicle crash left one vehicle on its roof in a Waterloo crosswalk.

The collision happened at the intersection of Bridgeport Road East and Bluevale Street North before 1 p.m. on Thursday.

One vehicle ended up on the sidewalk while another came to rest in the intersection. A police spokesperson said there were minor injuries in the crash but didn't say how many people were hurt.

Officials closed one lane while they investigated, but it had reopened by 1:25 p.m.

It's not known what caused the crash or whether any charges are expected.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.