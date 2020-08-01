Advertisement
Multi-vehicle crash in Kitchener sends car into ditch
Published Saturday, August 1, 2020 2:38PM EDT
A two-vehicle crash in Kitchener sent one car into a ditch on Saturday, August 1, 2020. (Edwin Huras / CTV Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- A two-vehicle crash in Kitchener sent one car into a ditch on Saturday.
Waterloo Regional Police were called to the area of Trussler and Huron Roads around 12:30 p.m.
They say one person suffered minor injuries.
Traffic was delayed in the area for some time while the scene was cleared.
The cause of the crash is still unknown and there is no word on any charges.