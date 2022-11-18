Multi-vehicle crash closes roadway near St. Jacobs

Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash near St. Jacobs on a wintry Friday night

According to police, the collision occurred on Arthur Street South where the highway meets the Grand River, prompting police to close a portion of the street.

“Arthur Street South is closed southbound at the Sawmill Road roundabout. Northbound Hwy 85 traffic will be diverted at King Street North,” police said in a tweet posted at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

It's not clear if anyone was injnured.

Police were asking motorists to find an alternative route, but tweeted Saturday morning that the road has reopened.

Hwy. 85 was closed northbound at King Street and southbound at the Sawmill Road roundabout.

Police say they're still looking into the cause of the crash.