Multi-vehicle crash closes roadway near St. Jacobs
Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash near St. Jacobs on a wintry Friday night
According to police, the collision occurred on Arthur Street South where the highway meets the Grand River, prompting police to close a portion of the street.
“Arthur Street South is closed southbound at the Sawmill Road roundabout. Northbound Hwy 85 traffic will be diverted at King Street North,” police said in a tweet posted at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.
It's not clear if anyone was injnured.
Police were asking motorists to find an alternative route, but tweeted Saturday morning that the road has reopened.
Hwy. 85 was closed northbound at King Street and southbound at the Sawmill Road roundabout.
Police say they're still looking into the cause of the crash.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What are the symptoms of long COVID? Canadians suffering share their experiences
According to Health Canada, there are more than 100 symptoms associated with long COVID, or post-COVID condition. On opposite sides of the country, two women suffering from different symptoms have experienced the same impacts to their quality of life over the past 11 months. CTVNews.ca brings you their stories.
A patient in an Ontario hospital told doctors they wanted to die. Hours later, they fell to their death
The morning before Amos fell to their death, at least three medical professionals in Toronto noted they expressed an intention to die.
W5 Investigates | North Bay father continues search for son who disappeared 10 years ago
Twenty-year-old Luke Joly-Durocher seemingly vanished without a trace in 2011 after a night out with friends in North Bay, Ont. On Saturday at 7 p.m., CTV W5 investigates the cold case more than a decade later.
Meteor over Ontario caught by 'global asteroid warning' startles some with loud bang
Videos captured in southern Ontario show the moment a meteor flew across the night sky early Saturday morning.
FIFA President hits back at World Cup critics with shocking diatribe
The FIFA president delivered a one-hour tirade on the eve of the World Cup's opening match, and then spent about 45 minutes answering questions from media about the Qatari government's actions and a wide-range of other topics.
In pictures: Buffalo, N.Y. and parts of Ontario buried under snow
CTVNews.ca has compiled photos capturing the massive snowfall that walloped Buffalo, N.Y. and Ontario’s Niagara region, as a dangerous lake-effect snowstorm travels across.
B.C. teacher disciplined after drafting student's apology letter in which he praised himself
A B.C. teacher has had his certificate of qualification suspended for one day after an incident in which he drafted and sent an apology letter on a student's behalf, and praised his own teaching ability in the text.
The 11 most compelling World Cup group stage matches to watch
Whether it's two absolute heavyweight teams of the sport clashing, the biggest stars in the sport locking horns, neighbouring countries with massive rivalries, or even countries at odds because of geopolitics, the narratives that surround some of these fixtures are incredibly tantalizing.
Ontario's top doctor goes against own advice while maskless at Toronto party
Days after 'strongly' recommending the use of masks in Ontario, the province’s top doctor was spotted at a party in Toronto without one.
London
-
In pictures: Buffalo, N.Y. and parts of Ontario buried under snow
CTVNews.ca has compiled photos capturing the massive snowfall that walloped Buffalo, N.Y. and Ontario’s Niagara region, as a dangerous lake-effect snowstorm travels across.
-
Driver sent to hospital after crashing into barn in Elgin County
A driver suffered minor injuries after crashing into a barn in the Township of Malahide on Friday morning, according to Elgin County OPP.
-
Wingham emergency department closed for 12 hours on Saturday
Citing “ongoing healthcare staff shortages," the emergency department at Wingham’s hospital will be closed for a full 12 hours on Saturday, starting at 7 a.m.
Windsor
-
Vehicle convoy expected in Windsor Saturday afternoon: Police
Windsor police are warning the public in advance of a vehicle convoy that is expected to arrive in the city mid-Saturday afternoon, according to a tweet.
-
In pictures: Buffalo, N.Y. and parts of Ontario buried under snow
CTVNews.ca has compiled photos capturing the massive snowfall that walloped Buffalo, N.Y. and Ontario’s Niagara region, as a dangerous lake-effect snowstorm travels across.
-
Man charged with impaired driving after allegedly crashing into parked car, fleeing the scene
A 23-year-old man from Chatham, Ont. is facing charges after he allegedly crashed into a parked car while intoxicated and then fled the scene, Chatham-Kent police said.
Barrie
-
Snow squall alerts issued for Central Ontario with up to 80 cm to blanket areas
Environment Canada has issued three snow squall alerts for Central Ontario Friday and into the weekend.
-
Man faces manslaughter charge after ping pong game turns deadly
The trial of a 30-year-old man charged with his uncle's death inside a Town of Mono mansion three years ago is underway.
-
Hospitals sound the alarm amid 'unprecedented surge' in child cases of RSV
Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital released a letter to the community noting the "unprecedented surge in pediatric cases of respiratory illnesses."
Northern Ontario
-
W5 Investigates
W5 Investigates | North Bay father continues search for son who disappeared 10 years ago
Twenty-year-old Luke Joly-Durocher seemingly vanished without a trace in 2011 after a night out with friends in North Bay, Ont. On Saturday at 7 p.m., CTV W5 investigates the cold case more than a decade later.
-
What are the symptoms of long COVID? Canadians suffering share their experiences
According to Health Canada, there are more than 100 symptoms associated with long COVID, or post-COVID condition. On opposite sides of the country, two women suffering from different symptoms have experienced the same impacts to their quality of life over the past 11 months. CTVNews.ca brings you their stories.
-
Heavy snow, near-zero visibility for parts of Ontario with up to 80 cm expected
Environment Canada is warning of a prolonged period of snow squalls expected to hit parts of Ontario this weekend that could bring up to 80 centimetres of snow to some regions.
Ottawa
-
WINTER WEATHER TRAVEL ADVISORY
WINTER WEATHER TRAVEL ADVISORY | Here is when Ottawa will receive 5-10 cm of snow this weekend
Environment Canada says periods of lake effect snow off Lake Ontario will bring 5 to 10 cm of snow to Ottawa on Saturday.
-
Here's how much it costs to rent a one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartment in Ottawa and Gatineau
The cost to rent one-and-two-bedroom apartments increased 20 per cent in Ottawa in October, as rents continue to surge across Canada.
-
Bargaining continues between education workers and province as Monday strike deadline looms
Intense bargaining is set to take place today between the province and education workers ahead of a possible strike.
Toronto
-
Bargaining continues between education workers and province as Monday strike deadline looms
Intense bargaining is set to take place today between the province and education workers ahead of a possible strike.
-
A patient in an Ontario hospital told doctors they wanted to die. Hours later, they fell to their death
The morning before Amos fell to their death, at least three medical professionals in Toronto noted they expressed an intention to die.
-
Meteor over Ontario caught by 'global asteroid warning' startles some with loud bang
Videos captured in southern Ontario show the moment a meteor flew across the night sky early Saturday morning.
Montreal
-
Montreal Santa Claus Parade returns with drag queen Barbada as Star Fairy
Father Christmas will once again ride his sleigh through downtown Montreal on Saturday, after a two-year absence due to health restrictions. His return will be marked by a touch of extravagance with the presence of drag queen Barbada from Barbados, who will slip into the shoes of the Star Fairy for the first time.
-
P.E.I. woman scrambles to save beloved horse from Quebec slaughterhouse
Tyra Perry sat bolt upright in her bed early on Nov. 4. She says her hands shook as she held her phone and read the message: Mittcent Vangogh, the gentle racehorse she had grown to love, was being taken to a slaughterhouse.
-
NDP has its sights set on federal minister Steven Guilbeault's Montreal seat
The New Democratic Party (NDP) will launch explicit and direct attacks this weekend on Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault, the member of Parliament for the Montreal riding of Laurier--Sainte-Marie, making it "their priority" to take his seat in the next election.
Atlantic
-
U.S. defence secretary stresses importance of continued support for Ukraine
The United States Secretary of Defense has stressed the importance of maintaining support for Ukraine in a world he says is increasingly under threat from autocratic regimes.
-
Halifax proposed as new home for NATO's North American innovation hub: minister
Defence Minister Anita Anand announced Friday a proposal to establish an innovation hub in Halifax for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.
-
Human remains found in N.S. last month those of missing man; death investigated as homicide
Human remains found in Springfield, N.S., last month are those of a man reported missing in August -- and now the case is being investigated as a homicide.
Winnipeg
-
Influenza activity increasing in Manitoba: province
Numbers show that influenza activity is climbing in Manitoba, with the province saying the test positivity rate for Influenza A during the week of Nov. 6 to 12, was 7.4 per cent.
-
Australian punter Haggerty could be secret weapon in Grey Cup for Argos
REGINA -- John Haggerty could be the Toronto Argonauts' secret weapon Sunday.
-
'It hits the bottom line': Winnipeg restaurants looking at charging fee for no-shows
After two holiday seasons of limited capacities and other restrictions, Winnipeg restaurants are looking forward to the Christmas rush. But a new problem is surfacing for some dining rooms –-- no-shows and cancellations.
Calgary
-
Indigenous market and art showcase takes over Beltine this weekend
Indigenous innovation, culture and fashion will be on display in downtown Calgary this weekend at the Four Winds Indigenous Showcase and Market.
-
'We need to find this person': Family pleads for answers in Calgary woman's hit-and-run death
An unexpected tragedy has left a Calgary family in disbelief and pain as they continue to search for answers into the hit-and run-death of Aloka Akot.
-
MP George Chahal hosting Saturday job fair at Genesis Centre
Calgary Skyview MP George Chahal's office is hosting a job fair Saturday at the Genesis Centre in northeast Calgary.
Edmonton
-
'It's really sharp': Edmonton Oil Kings unveil new alternate jersey
The Edmonton Oil Kings unveiled a new alternate jersey on Friday night during their game against the Brandon Wheat Kings.
-
Wranglers earn 5-1 win in first end of back-to-back contests against Bakersfield
The Calgary Wranglers defeated the Bakersfield Condors in a game played Friday night in southern California.
-
FIFA President hits back at World Cup critics with shocking diatribe
The FIFA president delivered a one-hour tirade on the eve of the World Cup's opening match, and then spent about 45 minutes answering questions from media about the Qatari government's actions and a wide-range of other topics.
Vancouver
-
Drought state of emergency lifted for B.C.'s Sunshine Coast, water restrictions stay
A state of local emergency in response to drought along British Columbia's Sunshine Coast has been lifted as water flow returned to a key water source.
-
B.C. teacher disciplined after drafting student's apology letter in which he praised himself
A B.C. teacher has had his certificate of qualification suspended for one day after an incident in which he drafted and sent an apology letter on a student's behalf, and praised his own teaching ability in the text.
-
Mother of sick 2-year-old leaves Burnaby ER after waiting 6 hours to see doctor
At 4 a.m., with her 2-year-old begging to leave and hearing little communication from staff at Burnaby Hospital, Rachel Thexton decided her daughter’s health would be in better hands at home.