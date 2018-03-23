Featured
Multi-million dollar investment announced for local hospitals
The money will be used to help reduce wait times and address capacity issues as well as expand cardiac care.
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, March 23, 2018 10:57AM EDT
The provincial government announced funding for two Kitchener hospitals on Friday morning.
Kitchener Centre MPP Daiene Vernile made the announcement at a press conference.
St. Mary’s General Hospital will be getting $7.58 million and Grand River Hospital will receive $4.04 million.
The announcement is part of the province’s $822 million investment in health care and hospitals.