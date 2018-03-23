

CTV Kitchener





The provincial government announced funding for two Kitchener hospitals on Friday morning.

Kitchener Centre MPP Daiene Vernile made the announcement at a press conference.

St. Mary’s General Hospital will be getting $7.58 million and Grand River Hospital will receive $4.04 million.

The money will be used to help reduce wait times and address capacity issues as well as expand cardiac care.

The announcement is part of the province’s $822 million investment in health care and hospitals.