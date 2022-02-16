Multi-day storm risk threatens damaging wind, rain, ice and snow

Some messy weather is coming for Waterloo Region and the surrounding area.

The last 48 hours have featured significant jumps in weather, and the next 48 hours will be no different. On Monday morning, Waterloo Region reached a low of -25 degrees Celsius, recorded at the Region of Waterloo International Airport. At 1 p.m. Wednesday, the temperature had climbed to 7 C, a jump of more than 30 C. The winter warmup was felt all across southern Ontario. Collingwood climbed to 11 C during the noon hour Wednesday, while Toronto Pearson International Airport surpassed the daily record high climbing to 10.2 C by 1 p.m., breaking the record of 7.9 C set back in 1999.

A low pressure system tracking northeast across Lake Erie and Lake Ontario will bring a messy mix of precipitation starting Wednesday into Friday. Environment Canada says, “at this time the track of the low pressure system is uncertain, and as such precipitation type, timing and amounts may change.”

The mild temperatures come with damaging southwest winds gusting 60-80 km/h Wednesday. Periods of rain are forecasted to develop late-afternoon and evening, and will likely become heavy at times Wednesday night and early Thursday. 15 to 25 mm of rain is expected.

Special weather statements are in place from Windsor to Ottawa and cover all of southern Ontario. Rainfall warnings are also in place for Dunnville, Caledonia, Haldimand, Simcoe, Delhi, Norfolk, the Niagara Region and the Kingston area. These locations can expect total rainfall amounts of 20-35 mm by Thursday morning. The heavy rain combined with melting snow poses a risk for flooding, along with the frozen grounds’ reduced ability to absorb the rainfall.

Through Thursday morning, temperatures start to drastically drop, meaning precipitation will transition once again to snow. Freezing rain and ice pellets are possible Thursday afternoon and evening. Snow, heavy at times, is forecast Thursday afternoon through Friday morning, Snow accumulations of 10 to 20 cm are likely. The temperature will fall to below freezing for most areas by Thursday afternoon partnered with a strong north wind. Temperatures continue to drop to near -15 C overnight into early Friday in Waterloo Region.

Environment Canada warns of reduced visibility in snow and blowing snow, icy surfaces, road closures and utility outages.

Alerts can change and may be upgraded as the system nears and conditions become imminent. Stay up to date on Environment Canada’s weather alerts here.