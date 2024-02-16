MRI magnet lifted into St. Mary's General Hospital in Kitchener

A giant magnet was lifted into its new home at St. Mary’s General Hospital on Friday, a moment more than a year and a half in the making.

Crews carefully moved the 8,200 lbs. magnet into place on the hospital’s first floor.

It is the latest step in bringing the diagnostic imaging technology to the hospital after a lengthy joint fundraising campaign by St. Mary’s General Hospital and the Grand River Hospital foundations.

“This is the first MRI at St. Mary’s. It will be the third MRI in the community,” St. Mary’s integrated director of medical and diagnostic imaging, Natisha Lal, explained.

“Up until about two years ago, the community only had access to one MRI. Bringing this MRI home means improved wait times for all the patients in the community and ultimately improved access and care.”

Although the magnet was put into place Friday, the MRI suite will not be ready for a few weeks as crews complete work on the roughly 4,000-square foot space near St. Mary’s cardiac clinics and diagnostic imaging department.

The suite will include the MRI machine, changing rooms, washrooms, waiting areas, and a radiology room.

Lal says the hospital is planning to have construction wrapped up and scan their first patient on March 27th.

A community effort

During Friday’s event, officials from the St. Mary’s General Hospital Foundation noted the important role the community had in their fundraising campaign.

“It was about a year and a half from start to finish because, needless to say, the community was pretty enthusiastic about this, and they stepped up pretty quickly. A number of families in the community came to the table right away,” foundation CEO Susan Dusick said.

The joint fundraising campaign raised $10 million dollars toward improving diagnostic imaging in the region.

$7.6 million dollars was used for St. Mary’s MRI, while $2.4 million was spent to upgrade the second MRI machine at Grand River Hospital.

“The community was very enthusiastic about this because they recognized the importance of having access to multiple MRIs across Waterloo Region and specifically at St. Mary’s. St. Mary’s didn’t have an MRI, so it was very important that they were part of the effort to bring the first MRI and this very historic time to St. Mary’s,” Dusick said.

Future of MRI in Waterloo Region

Once St. Mary’s MRI is up and running, it will work in conjunction with two machines already in operation at Grand River Hospital in Kitchener.

“The magnet at St. Mary’s is funded to operate Monday to Friday [from] 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.,” Lal said.

“We’ll provide after-hours imaging support and we’ll work collaboratively with our Grand River partners where we do operate our magnets at 24/7 right now.”

Meanwhile, Cambridge Memorial Hospital Foundation is also in the midst of their own MRI fundraising campaign. Earlier this month, the foundation announced a $1 million gift from the Lyle S. Hallman Foundation’s Healthcare Grant.

The latest funding brought the foundation to almost 90 per cent of their $5 million goal.

The funds will be used to replace the hospital’s 12-year-old machine.

The foundation hopes to have their new MRI machine installed by the end of 2025.