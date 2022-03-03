MPPs lend verbal support to anti-racism bill

A Kitchener MPP’s bill aimed at countering racism in schools received verbal support at Queen’s Park on Wednesday night.

Bill 67 was brought forward by Kitchener Centre MPP Laura Mae Lindo.

“We have an opportunity to actually shift the discussion and ensure that policies get crafted, that do in fact create anti-racist spaces from kindergarten to Grade 12 and all the way through post-secondary,” Lindo said in the legislature.

The bill aims to formally review and develop anti-racism accountability programming for students and staff and to establish protocols for recognizing, acknowledging, tracking, measuring, investigating and responding to incidents of racism. Lindo said the bill has received support from numerous racialized communities.

“A strategy for change is a strategy that works, a strategy that the community is bought into and a strategy that we can lead from these places,” Lindo said. “If you’ve got racism running willy nilly through our schools from kindergarten to Grade 12 in the form of harsher punishment and discipline for Black and Indigenous children, literally children. Then you look at what's happening in post-secondary and you hear the concerns that people have that we don't have a diverse workforce in post-secondary. Well, maybe part of that is because we still continue to stream Black, Brown and Indigenous kids out of k to 12.”

During the debate, the bill and its goal received support from MPPs on the other side of the legislature.

“On behalf of the ministry and the minister, I'm proud to be supporting the member's bill and I'm looking forward to voting in favour of it,” said Goldie Ghamari, PC Carleton MPP/Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Colleges and Universities.

“Speaker, I believe this member has brought forward this bill that is a worthy bill and I look forward to seeing it come before this chamber for a vote, to pass hopefully,” Sam Oosterhoff, Niagara West PC MPP/Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Education, said.

The bill received verbal support for second reading, but a recorded vote will be held on Thursday to finalize second reading. If approved, the government will decide when the bill moves on to a committee review and then a third and final reading.