WATERLOO -- The court matter for Kitchener-South Hespeler MP Marwan Tabbara has been adjourned to Aug. 28.

Tabbara appeared before Guelph court officials on Friday to answer for two counts of assault, one count of break and enter, and one count of harassment.

The Liberal MP was charged and arrested after an incident in Guelph on April 10. The information was not released to the public until early June.

Days later, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he only learned about the charges Tabbara was facing when they were released.

“When we found out about these serious charges, the correct steps were taken for Mr. Tabbara to remove himself from the Liberal Party Canada caucus,” Trudeau said earlier this month.