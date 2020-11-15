Waterloo Region will move to orange 'restrict' category on Monday

The Ontario government has announced that Waterloo Region will be moving from the yellow to the orange zone under the province's new COVID-19 framework. That will mean further restrictions for bars, restaurants, fitness settings and gyms, with additional measures in place for other businesses.

Despite the move to orange, the province's latest framework would actually place the region in the red zone. That category is now triggered with a weekly incidence rate of 40 cases per 100,000 people, a positivity rate of 2.5 per cent or higher, and a reproductive rate of 1.2 or higher.

COVID-19 outbreak at Kitchener restaurant may have left 175 people exposed

A COVID-19 outbreak was declared at a Portuguese restaurant in Kitchener on Monday after six positive cases were linked to the setting. Public health officials said Monday that as many as 175 people may have been exposed at Algarve Restaurant between Oct. 28 and Nov. 4.

On Tuesday, the Ventura family, who has owned and operated the restaurant since 1987, issued a statement to CTV Kitchener. The statement said that they were very concerned for anyone impacted by the public health notice and that they think of their patrons as family.

"We have done everything by the book to help us get through this pandemic," their statement said in part. "We hope and pray for the well-being of all our customers and their families."

By the numbers (as of Nov. 15):

Waterloo Region: 2,706 cases, 121 deaths, 2,224 resolved

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph: 1,018 cases, 38 deaths, 880 resolved

Brant County: 378 cases, 5 deaths, 309 resolved

Haldimand-Norfolk: 591 cases, 37 deaths, 522 resolved

Huron Perth: 228 cases, 9 deaths, 155 resolved

Scaled-down Remembrance Day ceremonies allow residents to reflect and remember

Scaled-down ceremonies in and around Waterloo Region allowed people to pause and reflect on the past this Remembrance Day. Kitchener's cenotaph was gated off this year, but many still came to observe at a safe distance, pausing to honour members of the armed forces.

While many of the different ceremonies around the area were captured in pictures, the Waterloo Warbirds took to the sky in honour of those who serve and have served Canada.

This years marks the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.

WDG Public Health orders closure of Old Order Mennonite churches and schools

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph's top doctor has ordered all Old Order Mennonite churches and schools to close to help address the growing risk of COVID-19. Dr. Nicola Mercer, Medical Officer of Health, has also ordered members of the community to follow health instructions and gathering restrictions.

Public health officials said there are two known outbreaks in the community and "uptake of public health measures has been low." They also said they know of confirmed cases, but haven't been able to conduct contact tracing.

“I am saddened by the need for this extraordinary step,” Dr. Mercer said in a news release. “I do not take the issuing of Section 22 Orders lightly, but COVID-19 poses a serious health risk to the Old Order Mennonite Community and to all of us in the region. Sometimes we need to make difficult decisions to prevent the unchecked spread of this virus.”

Police investigating shooting in Kitchener, the fifth this month

For the fifth time in just the last month, police were called to reports of gunshots in Waterloo Region. Following an investigation, officials confirmed that gunshots were fired in a Kitchener neighbourhood early Thursday morning.

It’s the latest location in what's become a string of shooting incidents still under investigation.

Officers were called near Westwood Drive and Westmount Road at 5: 25 a.m. after receiving multiple reports of shots being fired. Several police cruisers were seen on a section of the street that was cordoned off by police tape.