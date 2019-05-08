

CTV Kitchener





A report on Cambridge’s transportation master plan was presented to council this week.

The plan, called Moving Cambridge, aims to ease growing congestion problems and better coordinate all forms of transportation.

Officials with the city say transportation in the city is an issue that is only going to get worse.

Cambridge Mayor Kathryn McGarry says public transit will play a major role.

“ We note that around some of the transit stations, whether its LRT or the bus routes that’s where the density is, people want to use active transportation or public transportation in order to get around the community and get to work."

The plan is now in a 30 day review period that includes an environmental assessment.