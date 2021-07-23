KITCHENER -- There was one more sign of things returning to normal on Thursday evening: movie night in Kitchener.

The first outdoor viewing of many planned for the summer took place at the Steckle Farm, hosted by Mayor Berry Vrbanovic.

“There is a lot of excitement around town obviously as people are returning to restaurants and supporting local businesses, and we want to add to that by adding small, safe family events,” he said.

A sold out crowd sat in viewing sections that were divided to allow for physical distancing and were treated to Charlotte’s Web.

The event is free to attend, but pre-registration is required. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own seating and snacks.