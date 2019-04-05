

CTV Kitchener





Family shares heartfelt message from student who died by suicide

A University of Waterloo student died by suicide on April 2. The family requested that the student’s name not be released, and instead opted to share a heartfelt message that the student had written about their struggle with mental health. “Be kind to yourself and to everyone around you. You never know who may be struggling, or what others might be dealing with. A little kindness goes a long way.”

Woodstock teen, 17, dies by fentanyl overdose

Authorities believe a new or possibly bad batch of fentanyl could be responsible for the death of a 17-year-old boy in Woodstock. Connor Mackay overdosed early Saturday morning and died in hospital Monday. Police responded to a total of six overdose calls on Friday and Saturday.

Local restaurant makes appearance in gameshow clue

Ali Jesani was where he usually was on Friday night: cooking at his restaurant. That’s when his phone started buzzing and he got a call telling him that his restaurant had been featured in a clue on Jeopardy! “Poutine with home fries at the Old King Bistro in Kitchener,” said host Alex Trebek on Friday night’s episode. The next day, five new faces showed up to

Good Samaritans block drunk driver in driveway

A Kitchener man was allegedly driving while three times over the legal limit when he was blocked in by some other drivers. Provincial police thanked the work of the citizens in preventing him from getting behind the wheel again. The driver was charged with several alcohol-related driving offences.

Kitchener man among trio arrested in massive cocaine bust

An international cocaine smuggling operation took a hit this week when provincial police seized 55 kilograms of cocaine being moved in a transport truck. Three people were arrested, including a Kitchener man, after the cocaine was seized along with about $800,000 in cash. Police say the cocaine, between 90 and 96 per cent pure, came into the country from California, but may have begun its journey in Mexico.