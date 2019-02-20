

CTV Kitchener





Family and friends came together Wednesday morning for the funeral of 11-year-old Riya Rakumar, who was murdered on her birthday on Valentine’s Day.

Those in attendance said she will be remembered as a dreamer, dance, singer, and someone “who always saw the good in every situation.”

A relative of Rajkumar describes her as an amazing child who was full of energy and laughter.

“It is very difficult for them right now, mourning the loss of a very beautiful little girl, angel, daughter, and granddaughter,” said family member Naz Fazal. “It’s very sad.”

The grade five student was found dead in her father’s Brampton home last week.

Her father was arrested and is facing first-degree murder charges as he recovers in a hospital from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.