Mount Forest woman identified as crash victim after SUV goes into water
Car involved in a fatal crash near Mount Forest. (Courtesy: OPP)
Mount Forest -
The driver of an SUV involved in a fatal single vehicle crash earlier this week near Mount Forest has been identified.
In a media release, the OPP identified the victim as 22 year-old Meagan Janelle Byers of Mount Forest.
At about 6:50 a.m. Monday morning officers were called to Side Road 3, between Highway 6 and Country Road 6 for an upside down vehicle in a body of water.
OPP have previously reported the SUV collided with the guardrail before going into the water.
The OPP say their investigation into the crash continues.