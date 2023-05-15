Mount Forest man charged with impaired driving after fatal crash in February

A Mount Forest man has been charged with impaired driving, three months after a fatal two-vehicle collision in the Township of Wellington North.

On February 6, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Wellington County were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 6 at around 1 p.m.

At the time, police said two Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs) collided, leading to two people being sent to hospital with series injuries.

A 48-year-old woman from Mount Forest died of her injuries.

A 46-year-old man from Mount Forest was airlifted to a trauma centre suffering from life-threatening injuries.

On Monday afternoon, OPP said a 46-year-old Mount Forest man was charged with impaired operation causing death.

He is expected to appear in court in June.