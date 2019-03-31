

CTV Kitchener





A Mount Forest man is facing charges after his cattle carrier hit a cement barrier Friday on Highway 401 in Mississauga.

The crash happened near Hurontario Street around 11:30 p.m.

The force of the collision ripped open the side of the carrier, allowing some of the cows to get loose and they began wandering along the westbound lanes.

That part of the highway was closed until 6 a.m. while workers tried to corral the animals.

OPP say another 12 cows inside the carrier were killed.

The driver, 36-year-old George Scott, had minor injuries.

He’s now been charged with careless driving.

George SCOTT - 36 from Mount Forest has been charged with Careless Driving after the cattle carrier he was driving collided with the cement barrier on #hwy401 last night in #Mississauga. SCOTT sustained minor injuries from the collision. Cows were left running on the Hwy. pic.twitter.com/6Cbr9CbDwM — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) March 30, 2019