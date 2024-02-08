Mount Forest man charged for stealing charity donation box

A Mount Forest man has been charged with stealing a charity donation box from a Tim Hortons.

Ontario Provincial Police said the man was caught on camera and they shared it on the social media platform X.

The box was taken from the restaurant's checkout counter just before 9 a.m. on Feb. 3.

On Thursday, OPP charged a 33-year-old man with theft under $5,000.

He’ll appear in court on March 29.